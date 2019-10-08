SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield has its new police commissioner.
Cheryl Clapprood was sworn-in Tuesday morning at Symphony Hall.
She had been serving as acting commissioner since February, when then-Commissioner John Barbieri announced his retirement.
Clapprood has been with the Springfield Police Department for 40 years.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced her official appointment late last month.
Western Mass News will have more on today's ceremony starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.