CHESHIRE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Police are seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing woman.
According to the Police, 77-year-old Paula Kelsey was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black leggings with black lace and white shoes. Her hair is dyed red, according to Police.
Kelsey was last seen in the area of Windsor Road and Richmond Hill Road in Cheshire.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police, Adams or Cheshire Police.
