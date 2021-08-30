Chestnut Middle and Impact Prep students return to the classroom

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students at Chestnut Middle School are officially back in the classroom.
Western Mass News spoke with the executive principal of Impact Prep Middle School, Declan O'Connor, to find out what emotions they're feeling on the first day of school.
"We're really excited to have kids come back in person. We've waited a long time to be in-person. I'm sure students are a little bit nervous and not sure what it's going to be like to be back in person...Coming off of the remote learning, hybrid learning, now we're just really making sure that were ready to greet our students warmly and make sure that they're ready for in-person learning and the challenges that they faced over the last year, we know they're going to need some extra support coming back," O'Connor explained.
As a reminder, along with Springfield Public Schools, schools in Longmeadow, Westfield, Ludlow, Amherst, Monson, and Granby all welcomed students back on Monday.
