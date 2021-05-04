CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The pandemic continues to cause shortages and price increases from diapers to chlorine and now chicken.
Western Mass News stopped by Arnold’s Meats in Chicopee to find out how the rising cost of poultry could impact your next meal.
“If I tell you all the dishes I do with chicken, it’s going to be a lot,” Chicopee resident Gladys Perez said.
Chicken tops many grocery lists around the country.
Perez from Chicopee said the versatility of chicken is what makes it a popular food item for her family.
“Oh my God, I make like stuffed breasts, chicken stew, I popped them in the oven I do quesadillas.
Unfortunately, the chicken industry has taken a big hit because of the pandemic,” Perez said.
“If chicken, party wings are a big staple of what you do at home it won’t hurt to stock up in the short meantime,” Arnold’s Meats Vice President Jeff Katz said.
Experts said the shortage can be blamed on a lack of employees.
“A national shortage, happening right now basically residual effects of the COVID pandemic generally labor shortages is what’s causing this,” Katz said.
Western Mass News is getting answers on how this chicken shortage will impact people right here in western Mass.
Katz said his store has seen a 30 to 60 percent price increase for poultry.
“Depending on the cut. That’s a large jump on a normal week, and we’re seeing way above average jumps week to week. The biggest affected at the beginning was party wings. You can’t find cut party wings in quantities it’s very difficult,” Katz said.
Katz said there's no predicting when production will get back up to speed.
“So right now, we don’t see an end happening any time soon. There is no indication that we’ll see lower prices in the near term, so we're just bracing what’s coming. It’s a day-to-day thing right now,” Katz explained.
