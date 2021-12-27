CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The city of Chicopee reminded its residents that the only thing you should be flushing down the toilet is toilet paper.
The city shared an image of a completely clogged city sewer pipe, stressing that people not flush materials including disinfecting wipes, gloves, diapers, and tissues down their toilet.
City officials warned that these objects are not designed to break down in a sewer system, and having fully operational wastewater services is important to protecting residents against public health risks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.