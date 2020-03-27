CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Police Department has assigned two officers as "code enforcement officers."
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said they be working with the board of health and local businesses to ensure the safety, health, and well-being of shoppers and workers.
Police said these officers will be checking businesses to make sure all guidelines and orders from the state are being followed.
