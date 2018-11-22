Chicopee athletes ready to play in annual Sword Game despite frigid temperatures.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The bitter cold didn't stop football players from hitting the field Thursday.
Young athletes geared up for their Thanksgiving rivalry match-ups, while their family members bundled up and braved the cold and cheered them on.
It's a tradition like no other, football on Thanksgiving.
The two go hand-and-hand and have been a transportation in the Chicopee for many years, especially for the athletes who were battling for the sword.
"I mean it's worth it, because," said senior cheerleader Brynn Friedhaber. "It's my last game at Chicopee Comp, cheering, and I definitely think we will be able to keep it for four years I was at Comp. It doesn't matter if it's cold, it's worth it."
The Sword Game between Chicopee High and Chicopee Comp is one of the biggest games on Thanksgiving.
Paul Parks from the Chicopee Comp Friends of Football tells Western Mass News the rivalry has been going on for years.
"The sword game is very, very important to the community, and," Parks tells us. "The schools. There's lots of seniors. This will be their last game. It is very cold out today, but we will stay warm cheering in the stands."
That's exactly what they did.
Fans packed the stands to cheer on their friends and family members.
One woman traveled all the way from Chicago just to see her grandson play.
"It's a great tradition, and," stated Chicago native Susan Bellrose. "I love football, and I'm so proud of my grandson."
While temperatures remained in the teens, the football players, fans, and cheerleaders.
