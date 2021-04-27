CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This is a story Western Mass News has been getting you answers to all day on Tuesday on what these new guidelines mean for businesses whose doors have been closed for more than a year.
At Doc’s Place, their sign said karaoke 366 days a year, but this last year for them looked like a dark building and an empty parking lot. They’ve been closed for over 13 months at this point and now on Tuesday, their reopening is finally in sight.
“We are so excited to finally have guidance and a date to get our doors back open,” Doc’s Place Owner Jessica Cote said.
A sigh of relief for local bar owners on Tuesday as Governor Charlie Baker detailed the final step in the state’s reopening plan.
On May 29, bars get the green light to open their doors allowing drinks to be served without any food. Then on August 1, all restrictions are expected to be lifted, opening dance floors and capacity back to 100 percent.
“From a medical perspective from a public health perspective, I think that it is promising it is encouraging and then we are starting to see and move in the right direction,” Mercy Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose said.
The new guidance finally is the light at the end of the tunnel for Doc’s Place, a Chicopee karaoke bar that has been fully closed for over a year.
“Some people throughout this year have told us why don’t you just throw some food in there just to get re-opened, but as we said a year ago, we are a bar, a karaoke bar, that’s what we do. We’re a local establishment, and we waited it out, and we’re glad that we made it this far,” Cote said.
Cote said the price tag just to stay closed throughout the pandemic was a steep $1,000 a week. While the governor's plans are promising, it’s just the beginning of recovery for the bar.
“We have a loan that is going to need to be paid back, so it’s going to be a struggle, in the beginning, we’re hoping we can make do,” Cote said.
With the reopening date in just around a month, Doc’s Place is already calling their employees to welcome them back to work.
“I’ve actually heard from some of the other employees are ready; they’re all excited everyone can’t wait to be back,” Doc’s Place employee Amy Brown said.
Brown said their staff is like family, and they've been looking forward to their reopening for far too long.
“It’s been a very long year we’ve missed each other. We’ve missed seeing each other also miss the income; it’s been hard to go without that income for so long,” Brown said.
Cote said they will be quickly working to get ready for their reopening and are already working on ordering beverages.
