CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state is about to enter the next stage in reopening and it's good news for live performers and small music venues. Starting on Monday, singing will be allowed inside restaurants, and other establishments.

Bill Stetson, owner of The Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee, said this is the moment many of his customers have been waiting for.

“We haven’t used it for about 15 months, so we’re kinda excited to get some of that equipment back out and get people back in the mood,” Stetson explained.

Starting on Monday, Massachusetts will enter Phase 4, Step 2 of its reopening plan. Singers will be allowed indoors with strict social distancing requirements at performance venues, restaurants, and event venues.

Stetson is dusting off the stage that has been put away for over a year. He told Western Mass News that he has already booked a band for next Saturday, May 15.

Also starting Monday, large venues such as indoor and outdoor stadiums, ballparks, and arenas can expand from 12 percent capacity to 25 percent capacity.