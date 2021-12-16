CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rapid COVID-19 home tests were handed out Thursday in Chicopee.
It comes just in time for people wanting peace of mind before visiting family and friends for the holidays.
The free testing kits were handed out at the senior center during regular meal pickups.
Chicopee Mayor John Vieau said it's a way of getting the tests into the community for a safe holiday season.
"We're really focused on the low income areas in the city. They're available at the B&G Club, Lorraine's Soup Kitchen, just to name a few...the VOC, the senior center. Our goal is to get them out to the community for a safe holiday season. We want to make it as safe as possible," Vieau explained.
Chicopee is just one of 19 local communities to receive the test kits. It's part of Governor Charlie Baker's initiative to distribute tests to over 100 high-need communities throughout the state.
