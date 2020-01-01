CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday, the Chicopee boy that was found in the Chicopee River yesterday morning after a four-day long search was laid to rest.
The boy's school, Litwin Elementary, put out a Facebook post identifying him as 10-year-old Mihhal Hussein and he was a fifth grader at the school.
The school's principal said in that post that she and his teachers were honored to have been included as part of his burial this afternoon.
She asked that the community continues to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers.
You may remember that his 11-year-old cousin from Pawtucket, RI was found in the river on Saturday afternoon. He, too, unfortunately passed away.
