CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee hosted their 25th Annual Community Turkey Dinner.
Executive Director Jason Reed told Western Mass News that the community supported the Boys and Girls Club all year long, and this was the organization's way to show their thanks.
"We see our own families come through, we see the neighborhood come through, and it's important for us to give back, especially this time of year," said Reed.
He also told us that outside a pandemic, they would have a sit down dinner with everyone, but they have seen a lot of success with the drive-thru grab-and-go model.
