CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Chicopee Boys and girls Club received $250 thousand from the CARES Act Monday.
Part of which will be used to build a brand new pavilion. Mayor John Vieau, Congressman Richie Neal and State Senator Eric Lesser were among those in attendance for Monday's groundbreaking.
Mayor Vieau said this money is much needed as Chicopee parks are over-utilized in the city. Mayor Vieau called it a welcome addition to the Chicopee campus and said it will help alleviate room and space problems they've encountered running programs for students and children during the pandemic.
