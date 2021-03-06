CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The search continues for the 11-year-old missing Chicopee boy Aiden Blanchard. He went missing about a month ago. Aiden’s mom told Western Mass News Saturday night that the search throughout and along the Connecticut River has been exhausted.

Aiden’s mom said it is believed that he is in the Connecticut River.

She also added that her cousin is gathering a group of kayaks to go out this coming Wednesday. They are looking for people with experience to kayak downriver to help find her son.

Police said Aiden was last spotted in the Williamansett area near Old Field Road in Chicopee on Friday, February 5, around 11:30 a.m. that morning. Police told Western Mass News they believe he was heading towards the Medina Street Boat Ramp before he went missing.

Aiden’s mom told us that her son went out for a walk and never returned home.

Multiple search efforts have been going on for Aiden the past month. This past week alone, fire and police crews were out in full force on boats in the water. They were searching for him on foot along the river. Crews, assisted by a Mass. State Police dive team and helicopter in the air.

Again, Aiden's mom asks anyone who has experience kayaking to help find her son on Wednesday.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.