CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting Monday night, you can now stay out past 9:30 p.m. at most businesses in Massachusetts.
Governor Charlie Baker has lifted the curfew restrictions, meaning many restaurants are expected to get a big boost in business.
We spoke with Bill Stetson, owner at the Rumbleseat Bar and Grill. He said he’s happy to be able to stay open late again and he was even able to hire back some of his staff.
Those who like to eat out won’t have to head home at 9:30 p.m. any more in Massachusetts.
That’s something Stetson is thrilled about.
“We are excited to finally be able to stay open after 9:30 p.m. It’s been a long haul since November and all the customers are really looking forward to it,” Stetson explained.
That’s especially true for customers like Grant Ferrell, who gets out of work late.
“It’s been kind of hard because I get off work at 11 p.m. and being able to come out at a bar to get some food or anything is tough with the curfew,” Ferrell said.
Along with restaurants, health clubs, movies theaters, and casinos will have their curfew lifted as well. However, they will still have a 25 percent capacity limit until at least February 8.
As of this Friday, MGM Springfield will return to being open for 24 hours a day.
For Stetson, he said the pandemic has taken a toll on many restaurants and their employees, but he told Western Mass News that with the extended hours, he was able to bring back some familiar faces.
“I had to rehire people, so that’s great. I know that people that were laid off got called back. People are asking for shifts, looking forward to it,” Stetson added.
The stay-at-home advisory has also been lifted and for now, the Rumbleseat plans to be open until midnight.
