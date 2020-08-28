CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local Chicopee clothing store closed its doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, but fortunately, for the owners, there was another way to continue bringing in revenue.
For one local business, closing its door due to the coronavirus pandemic was not the final chapter.
Melaney Houle, the owner of Lotus & Compass Boutique, told Western Mass News she established the clothing company alongside her husband in 2018.
"Before that, we had been selling clothing through a multi-level marketing company and decided we wanted more freedom and power over how we did things. We established our own company, our brand," Houle explained.
Their brand focuses on empowering women of all sizes and backgrounds.
"Our huge part of our mission is to promote body positivity, the idea that women of any size, shape, or color should feel as they are are," she said. "They should feel empowered, dress a way that makes them feel beautiful."
The business kicked off online first, but then in June of 2019, they opened their first brick-and-mortar store. Houle told us she saw so much growth, they decided to continue expanding.
"We ended up extending our space in January of this year. We moved into space, doubled the square footage, [and] doubled the overhead," she said.
Houle also said instead of celebrating the first anniversary of being in business, she contemplated closing the doors for good.
"By the time we got to June and July, we were starting to realize this was not going to be over anytime soon," she noted.
Although Lotus & Compass Boutique was given the green light to open in Phase 3 of Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan, Houle said she did not feel comfortable moving forward.
"We really didn't feel comfortable letting people try clothing on, and then how would properly sanitize it before putting it back on the racks," she said.
Houle told us, unlike some businesses that have to close for good, she is thankful to fall back on her online sales, which provide revenue and safety.
"We consider ourselves fortunate that our business is still thriving," she explained. "We’re still able to pay our bills."
As for the road ahead, Houle said she plans to continue working through her online business and then potentially participating in pop-up shops.
