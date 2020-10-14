CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With election day less than three weeks away, a business in western Massachusetts is encouraging their employees to vote.
They are even going as far as giving them a paid day off.
On any given day, Daigle’s Truck Master in Chicopee sees and services roughly four to five industrial vehicles.
“You never know what’s gonna walk in there…busy all the time,” said Jeffrey Daigle, owner of Daigle’s Truck Master.
Daigle told Western Mass News that’s why he needs all hands on deck to get the work done each day.
“We put our best foot forward to take care of the customer as best as possible,” Daigle explained.
With the election three weeks away, Daigle is putting the work on hold to focus on something more important than business.
“I figured it was easier to give the employees a day off. Take your time. Go vote, do your thing,” Daigle said.
As an essential business, Daigle’s employees have been hard at work making sure commercial trucks are running well, so they can deliver goods like mail and groceries throughout the pandemic.
That is why office manager Susan Byrne said this small gesture of a paid day off means a lot.
“They were just a lot of moving parts in it all started. With payroll and the CARES Program. then came the PPP…to try to keep up with it on top of your normal job responsibilities was definitely stressful…To have the extra day off with pay is a beautiful benefit for us,” Byrne said.
Daigle added, “They are well deserving of it…I was one of the fortunate businesses not to be impacted by COVID-19…very grateful for that…and this is really a small sacrifice to give them a day off.”
They hope that other businesses locally consider doing the same.
“Employees want to vote…but they also have a responsibility to the job and it’s difficult to make that choice between your job and voting. Both are equally as important, especially this year, so I think it would be impactful if other business owners to do with Jeff has done,” Byrne noted.
Daigle said, “If everyone can get on board, take the pressure off people…it would make the world a little better place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.