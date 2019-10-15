CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- All 911 calls out of Chicopee will be answered by the Holyoke Police Department starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The transfer of 911 calls will last four to six hours, Officer Mike Wilk with the Chicopee Police Department reports.
"We have our dispatchers in Holyoke for Chicopee calls. We just want to make everyone aware no calls will be coming into our PD," he says.
Western Mass News will update this story as soon as everything is back to normal with incoming 911 calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.