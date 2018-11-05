CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the first time in 40 years, a Chicopee cheerleading team is heading to a national competition in Florida.
The Chicopee Braves, a Pop Warner team, came in second place over the weekend and is now preparing for a run at the national title.
It's never been done before in the history of the Chicopee Braves.
"So shocked. It's never happened before. We're making history," said eighth grader Tehya Williams.
The Braves hope to continue their historic run as the seven member team travels to Florida in December - this time on the national stage.
"We competed against eight teams at regionals in Lowell and we placed second there," said head coach Taylor Dunn.
Williams added, "For me, I was definitely really nervous mostly because I knew that we definitely had a chance of making it. Right before we went on, I was feeling super nervous."
The national competition isn't cheap. It's about $1,200 per person, including the coaches too.
The team has started a fundraising effort, hoping to raise enough money to be able to compete.
"Our team is only seven girls and that's on the low end of how you many you can have. It's just so amazing the opportunity that we get. We were never told that Disney was even in our reach, so to be able to help these girls get to that point is amazing," Dunn explained.
The team told Western Mass News that they've had so much support all season from parents, friends, and family and can't say thank you enough.
"When I saw my mom after the competition, she came to me and she hugged me and I started crying even more. It was a just an emotional experience," Williams added.
The national competition is the first week of December.
If you'd like to help out the team get to Florida, you can CLICK HERE to visit their GoFundMe page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.