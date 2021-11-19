CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's the time of year when many people debate whether or not it’s too soon to start putting up Christmas decorations, but if you’re looking to get a real Christmas tree this year, it may actually be too late.
“I didn’t realize that it was going to be gone that quickly. I was like ‘Are you kidding? September?’ That’s a little early…I knew, I’m glad I listened to her,” said Cheyenne Rose and Kassandra Hernandez of Chicopee.
The holiday season is upon us, but for Paul Bunyan’s Tree Farm in Chicopee, Christmas is top of mind all year long.
“Oh, it’s been so much fun, like every year, but this year, there’s just such an excitement in the air,” said Susan Lopes, owner of Paul Bunyan’s Tree Farm.
Lopes told Western Mass News that Christmas tree cutting season began back in September.
“Between the first two days we were open, we had nearly 300 people come and tag a Christmas tree,” Lopes explained.
Now, it’s time to cut the trees down, but if you wait too long, you may be out of luck.
“After being in this business for 35 years, my prediction will be that we will be out of trees by early December. Usually, it’s mid-December, but this year, it will be early December,” Lopes added.
Lopes said the shortage of trees this year is caused by a high demand and a low number of Christmas tree farmers growing them.
“Unfortunately, I only can sell so many Christmas trees a year. It is very much a limited supply. If I went through and wiped out all my fields, then when people come next year and the year after that and after that, I wouldn’t have a Christmas tree,” Lopes noted.
She told Western Mass News that she even had to raise her prices, which can range from $38 to over $300.
“I tried to hold my costs down in years past, but this is going to be the year I have to raise my trees about $2 a tree just because how much transportation costs have gone up considerably,” Lopes said.
If you’re looking to come get one of the pre-cut trees at Paul Bunyan’s, you can come starting on Saturday at 9 a.m. and they are open every day except Thanksgiving.
