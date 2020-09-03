CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Summer may still be in full force here in western Massachusetts, but one local farm is getting ready to celebrate fall and, believe it or not, Christmas.
The warm summer temps are still very much present in western Massachusetts, but some people are getting ready for fall, while others are already looking ahead to Christmas.
“I do get lots of phone calls. The last month or so, I've been busy answering the phone and people are really excited about when we are opening,” said Susan Lopes, owner of Paul Bunyan’s Farm in Chicopee.
The long-standing, Christmas tree tagging tradition will begin again on September 12 at Paul Bunyan’s Farm in Chicopee.
“People are going to be excited about coming in here, getting their ribbons, and getting their name tags and coming out to the fields,” Lopes added.
It might seem a little early to be thinking about Christmas, but this special tradition is something families look forward to.
“I especially feel confident we are going to have a really great season ahead of us,” Lopes noted.
Lopes said while everyone was hunkered down and quarantined, she was out in the fields perfecting her trees.
“I worked really hard to make sure they look as beautiful as they do because they are a lot of work,” Lopes explained.
Lopes told Western Mass News that although there were severe drought conditions throughout western Massachusetts, the trees are staying strong.
“I am always amazed at their resiliency and the fact that they can survive drought conditions and go weeks on end without a drop of water and they are still beautiful,” Lopes said.
Although our economy continues to struggle, Lopes is hopeful her business will flourish and families will remain joyous this holiday season
“We like to talk about back in 2008, when the stock market crashed and the economy took a really bad turn, Christmas tree sales did not suffer. In fact, we have seen sales increase since then…We are pretty positive there will be a continued sense of tradition this year, despite the fact there is a pandemic,” Lopes said.
