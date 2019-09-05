CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Paul Bunyan's in Chicopee is getting ready for the Christmas season and it's only September.
For years, the farm has offered a unique experience, allowing families to tag and claim their Christmas trees months in advance.
With opening weekend right around the corner, the farm is expecting dozens to come out and get into the holiday spirit.
An array of pumpkins, scarecrows, and fall accessories fill the inside of Paul Bunyan's Farm in Chicopee, but as you step outside, you’ll get into the Christmas spirit.
"We actually live Christmas 12 months out of the year. It's always Christmas around here around Paul Bunyon's," said owner and Christmas tree farmer Susan Lopes.
Lopes said that what they offer here is one-of-a-kind. Families come as early as September to pick-out their ideal Christmas tree, measure them, tag their trees with decorations and wait until just before Thanksgiving to cut them down.
"For weeks and actually months now, I get stopped in the grocery store and at restaurants and ask 'When are you opening?' so people are very excited about us coming back," Lopes added.
With opening weekend coming up, the farm is preparing for the crowd.
"We'll have people waiting at the gates when we open a couple minutes before 9 o’clock. We see the same families generally every year at this time on our first weekend open," Lopes explained.
Paul Bunyan'shas been growing Christmas trees for nearly 40 years and while the trees keep going, so does their business.
"We hear the word tradition around here a lot. I recognize a lot of young families that come in here and a lot of times, they are association with those parents having come here as a child with their parents," Lopes said.
Paul Bunyan's told Western Mass News that this season was perfect for growing. With just the right amount of rain, hundreds of trees are ready.
You might think it's too early to be thinking about Christmas, but at Paul Bunyan's, they said most of the trees might be gone by Thanksgiving.
Lopes said they will finish decorating the exterior in the upcoming days with fall decorations before they open on Saturday, September 7.
"People have been driving by here all summer long and people already have their trees picked out and it will be a scramble Saturday and Sunday morning trying to find their trees," Lopes said.
