CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A church in Chicopee is looking to make renovations to its building, but thousands of honey bees are buzzing around the church.
The pastor and church members of the First Congregational Church of Chicopee want to make some upgrades to the building at 306 Chicopee St.
But before they do anything, they want the honey bees that live inside a pillar to be safely removed.
These honey bees fly and crawl around a pillar all day long. The pastor of the church said they’ve lived there for three years.
“We were told by the guy that's going to extract them there could be anywhere from 50,000 to 75,000 of them,” Pastor Gary Grimes said.
Grimes wants to make sure those thousands of bees can be relocated to a beekeeper. He said all the bees don’t live in the same hive.
“He thinks there may be two hives which is really unusual,” Grimes said. “There is one down low where you can see them coming in and one up high so two different entry points.”
But in order to extract them, they’re going to need some funds. Church members said it’s going to cost them around $1,000. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve had to have virtual worships, and their offerings are down.
"Our funds are down,” church member Paul Parks said. “We're still worshiping online. Definitely, offerings are down. We're looking to the public and the community for any donations."
Church members have grown a bond seeing the bees over the past three years. When they are gone, things may be different.
“We'll be missing them,” Parks said. “There's a few of us here in the church that kind of come down and check them out.”
Those who would like to send the church a donation can stop by or mail it in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.