CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Results in Chicopee shows voter turnout was impressive, according to the city clerk.
Western Mass News received official election results in Chicopee with more than 66 percent of voters turning out.
All eyes were on the Biden-Harris campaign in the state and Chicopee.
Former Vice President Joe Biden brought more than 14,000 votes.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence came in at more than 10,000 votes.
Chicopee’s city clerk said new voter turnout was impressive.
“It was strong and steady all day long. No reported problems throughout the city,” City Clerk Keith Rittell said. “We are expecting some big numbers.”
Early voting was huge in Chicopee, too, with 13,000 people casting their ballots early.
