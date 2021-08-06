CHICOPEE,MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Chicopee city council candidate Delmarina Lopez officially launched her campaign. Candidate Lopez greeting supporters at Sabor Latino Restaurant tonight.
If elected, Lopez will be the first Latina and person of color to hold a seat, and also the first woman to serve on the council in over a decade.
"My identity brings something to the table but it's not all that I encompass,” Lopez said. “I recognize that I am here for the people so at the core this isn't just about women it isn't just about Latinos it's about everyone."
Right now, Lopez is running unopposed for the Ward 3 seat but she says that won't stop her from campaigning.
