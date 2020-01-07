CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The City of Chicopee continuing to take action, hoping to address concerns of issues at the Chicopee's Walmart.
Last year Western Mass News reported how the Chicopee Walmart had more than 2,000 police calls to its location in just 4 years.
While Chicopee police weren’t able to give us a total number tonight from 2019, the city council is hoping to take action to reduce further issues.
According to Ward six Chicopee City Councilor Derek Dobosz, the Walmart on Memorial Drive has been working hard to address public safety issues.
But it comes after reports that Chicopee police had to respond to its location hundreds of times.
"It’s embarrassing and it’s also a public safety issue, people don’t feel safe going to Walmart, you know residents. It’s a strain on tax dollars, you know we’re paying for police officers all the time, so why should we pay for it when that’s Walmart’s issue," Dobosz explained.
That’s why the city has been working with the company to address some of its issues.
"They included high tech cameras, new technology, uniformed security officers and as well as them bringing some for the crime reports directly to the courts rather than clog up our police department. They invested a lot of money in putting the lock system in the Walmart and we’d like to get an update on that, we’ve asked them to move the trailers in the back and they were moved in a week, so they are doing gaining, but I would be happy to see the main concern of safety is addressed," Dobosz explained.
Dobosz told Western Mass News that the city has given Walmart three to four months to address some of its issues and that they haven’t been disappointed by the results so far.
The council saying it’s a positive change…
"In the past, it’s been nonexistent, they wouldn’t pick up a lot of our calls, and I know in the past I went to Walmart for something and they wouldn’t even meet with me. But since they got a new manager, she’s been fantastic, answering my calls and working with us," Dobosz noted.
The city council voting Tuesday night to pass the issue along to the public safety sub-committee, inviting police, fire, and Walmart representatives to analyze the data and decide the next steps.
"We just want to make sure we’re holding businesses accountable and that it’s safe for our community and that we’re keeping taxpayers in mind," Dobosz said.
Western Mass News did reach out to Walmart and spoke to them over the phone requesting a statement earlier this evening:
“We value our strong relationship with the Chicopee city council and local law enforcement. We’ll continue working with them to address community concerns.”
The council anticipates holding that public safety subcommittee in a couple of weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.