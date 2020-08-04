CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The City Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4 has been postponed to next week because of the weather, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.
Due to inclement weather expected to cause high winds and torrential rain in connection to Tropical Storm Isaias, the meeting will be rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
“Given the weather conditions, we’ve made the decision to reschedule tonight’s City Council meeting,” City Council President Shane Brooks said in the statement. “Community engagement is very important to us, and we’re doing what’s necessary to make sure that everyone who needs to attend is able to do so safely.”
Non-essential staff were impacted as well. Out of an abundance of caution, according to the statement, all City Municipal Buildings will close at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to allow the employees to travel home safely.
