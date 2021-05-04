CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An update to a story Western Mass News continues to follow closely.

The Chicopee City Council updated their noise ordinance Tuesday night to focus on cracking down on illegal off road vehicles like dirt bikes.

The update passing unanimously.

This new law adds instances of noisy vehicles and excessive engine revving to the city's list of prohibited noises, except for emergency vehicles.

Regardless of the wording of the law, city councilor William Courchesne said residents are encouraged to report any excessive noise.

"Even though we're making the language more specific to help people out and also hold the people doing it accountable - you can any time for any noise don't be afraid to call if it's a certain date or time. Don't be afraid to call if it's bothering you," Courchesne said.

The city council's public safety committee will be holding a public meeting on May 19 specifically for people to express their concerns about illegal dirt bikes in the city.