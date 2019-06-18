CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People will be talking trash in Chicopee tonight.
At issue, many families report that the garbage cans available to residents are too small.
However, one city councilor said Tuesday he has a way to help and it's on the agenda for tonight's city council meeting.
Chicopee residents have to put their trash inside of a 35-gallon toter, but if their trash is overflowing, they have to buy a yellow trash bag
The trash cans are noticeably smaller than the recycling barrels in Chicopee and the yellow bags can only be bought at certain stores in the area, which can be an inconvenience.
City officials said instead of buying these bags, people are finding other ways to throw out their trash. Some people are even reportedly dumped their trash in other people's bins.
All this comes as the city's landfill is expected to close at the end of the month.
City Councilor Joel McAuliffe described the order he filed for tonight's meeting.
"So what this would do, would eliminate the nuisance of having to go out to the store and find a store with the city issue bags. You would be able to rent another trash bin from the city of Chicopee and you wouldn't have to worry about the hassle," McAuliffe
McAuliffe is proposing the rental fee for the additional trash tote to be $65 a year, but the price could vary.
After being proposed tonight, the order would go to committee for a public hearing and then it could eventually become an ordinance.
