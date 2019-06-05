CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As problems continue with dangerous dirt bike riders throughout several western Massachusetts cities, officials in Chicopee are looking to crackdown.
The Chicopee public safety committee is getting ready to meet Wednesday night.
Police said it’s grown adults driving around on dirt bikes and other motorized vehicles that have been causing problems in Chicopee and Springfield.
Now, they’re calling on city leaders help to stop them.
It's become a common sight in Chicopee: people riding dangerously throughout the streets on dirt bikes, ATVs, and motorcycles.
"They appear out of nowhere and they’re causing people to almost get in accidents. Going up to peoples doors on their cars and stuff that people are worried," said Billie-Jo Heatwole.
In May, Chicopee Police located about 20 dirt bikes, ATVs, and motorcycles in the Fanjoy Drive and Fairview Cemetery area creating a major disturbance and endangering other lives.
Officers arrested one man - 29-year-old Andy Peralta of Springfield - for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
However, police want to be able to address these problems more and that's where help from city councilors comes in.
"I think it’s just dangerous. They’re doing stunts and all types of things and wheelies. They usually travel with a whole bunch. You never see them by themselves, but in a whole bunch," said Cornelius Maddox of Springfield.
In a statement to Western Mass News, the Chicopee city council president and vice president said:
"We strongly support the efforts of our police department to address this significant public safety issue that affects the safety of those who travel our city roads daily. It is clear that the riders have no regard for the rules of the road or the laws of the city of Chicopee for that matter. Each time one of our officers arrests and removes one of these offenders from our street our city and region benefits"
Maddox added, "it’s something that should have been done a long time ago because you see it too often."
"Something should be done to stop them," Heatwole said.
Tonight's meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Rivermills Center on West Main Street.
It's the first step city leaders will be taking to work with police to address the dirt bike safety issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.