CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Chicopee city officials are set to discuss a potential mask mandate for city schools in a meeting this evening.
No vote is expected tonight, however, parents have the chance to speak out before the meeting either in favor or against a potential mandate.
The meeting comes as more school districts across western Mass. are mandating masks for students and staff, like Springfield, Holyoke and Easthampton public schools.
Chicopee school committee member Douglas Girouard told Western Mass News the topic is very much controversial in the city and the decision may impact the number of parents that choose to keep their children in city schools.
"We’re concerned about the enrollment in the schools due to charter schools and parochial schools not requiring masks to be worn in schools so this poses a problem with numbers and kids attending the school system trying to get our kids to go to school in Chicopee...If our enrollment is down across the board how do we keep everyone employed," said Girouard.
Girouard said in kindergarten alone, enrollment is down by over 200 students. Some parents are choosing to pull their children from public school to ensure they will not be forced to mask up.
Girouard said if more children keep leaving, there will be no need for a full staff. He said the city may have to lay off some teachers.
The meeting is set to begin at 7:00 p.m.
