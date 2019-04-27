CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friends and loved ones of Laura Hebert came together with candles and signs in hand to remember her as someone who was quirky and caring.
Matthew Buchanan, the event organizer knew Laura since high school and told Western Mass News how he remembers her.
"Laura is a very kind, caring person. She didn't want harm to come to anybody, never had grudges, she was very forgiving over everything," Buchanan said.
He decided to organize a vigil on Saturday evening along with Alex Perez, who was friends with Laura's boyfriend, who was also hit.
"My heart broke for him, so it's like this is not only to spread drunk driving awareness, but also to help him heal. Because losing someone hat close to you is traumatizing," Perez explained.
But their message of the importance of not getting behind the wheel drunk was something they wanted the community to hear.
That's why after they shared their message they took to the streets with signs in hand, hoping their presence would encourage others to see the impact drunk driving has on people.
"Think twice before you do it because you're taking someone else's life. Not only their lives but taking someone's life who has family loved ones and friends," Buchanan said.
