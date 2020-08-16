CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A recent decision for how Chicopee Public Schools are going to continue learning in the fall is receiving backlash from the community.
The Chicopee Education Association (CEA) told Western Mass News in a statement that they're appalled at the reopening plan and are calling for officials to reevaluate their decision.
"Honestly, I wasn’t expecting the backlash we got," said Chicopee Public Schools Committee member Donald Lamothe.
On Wednesday, the Chicopee School Committee approved a phase-in learning plan this fall, starting the year off with most students at home, but gradually bringing more back into the classroom.
Lamothe told Western Mass News the first phase will begin on September 15, bringing back students with learning disabilities or those who speak little English, less than 10 percent of the population. From there, every three weeks, officials would work to bring back more students.
"There are some parents that are happy, and there are some that are not," he said. "The part I voted on was that if you’re not happy with bringing your kids back, you don’t have to you can go remote."
But the CEA president, Laura Demakison, released a statement to Western Mass News, saying quote:
"We are appalled at the duplicity that has taken place in Chicopee that could affect the lives of every one of my members, the children, the families, the entire community. The City of Chicopee has been labeled in the moderate risk category and is surrounded by towns in the high-risk category. While our membership has made it clear that we want to return to the classroom, it is only appropriate to do so when it is safe for students and staff.”
"When I saw this thing about being outraged... I don’t see how the union is working with us as much as they’re just working against us," Lamothe noted.
Lamothe also said he was shocked to find out the CEA was outraged with the decision.
"We need to sit down and iron this out because this is not what’s best for the students, to be fighting instead of trying to solve the problem," he explained.
He told us with the school year right around the corner, the students' best interests should be in mind.
"I understand they have a right to fight it, but not in the spirit of working it out for the students," Lamothe said.
Western Mass News has reached out to Demakison for a further response, but she has declined to comment.
