CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials confirmed another school member has tested positive for COVID-19 at Chicopee Comprehensive High School. The school will be closed beginning tomorrow, Nov. 6.
Chicopee Public Schools Superintendent Lynn Clark told Western Mass News this was due to several quarantined staff and students in combination with the new positive case. The director of Chicopee Public Health, Lisa Sanders, and the superintendent have decided to suspend in-person learning.
She told us that starting tomorrow, all Chicopee Comprehensive High School students will move to remote learning.
Clark also said the school plans to work with families who may need to pick up technology and other personal items students may have left at school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.