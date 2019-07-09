CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Grief counselors spent the day at Chicopee Comprehensive High School where students and staff are dealing with the tragic death of 15-year-old student Alex Ortiz, who was killed in a car crash Sunday night.
This morning, and well into the afternoon, grief counselors were on hand here at Chicopee Comp.
We’re told the school is doing everything possible to help Alex Ortiz’s friends, teachers, and other staff deal with this loss.
15-year-old Alex Ortiz was killed in a car accident over the weekend in Wilbraham.
A student at Chicopee Comprehensive High School.
Now, his friends and fellow students are left to grieve.
"Being in the Summer, without having that typical structure, it is really important to see what the typical structure was going to be. Maybe it was camps for the Summer, family vacations, or even just checking on family, check-ins every day," Sarah Kendall of the Mental Health Association tells us.
People who knew Alex described him as an athlete with a vibrant personality.
The large crowd that gathered Monday night for a vigil showed how this loss is affecting so many.
Western Mass News spoke with Sarah Kendall from the Mental Health Association.
She says there are steps parents can take to help their children cope.
"For students at that age, it could be the first experience of a death, you know? It could be the first experience of a death of someone my age, and so it prompts you to think of life in a different way," explained Kendall.
She says it's important to keep the lines of communication open.
"Paying attention to signs of what would be typical for your child, how long they typically sleep. I mean, we are coming into the Summer months and that may look different. How well they are engaging with their friends, their peers, things that they are typically involved in. Sports, fun, leisure activities...are they still doing those things," continued Kendall.
Since school is out for the Summer, there are a number of resources parents can turn to.
"There are a host of behavioral health providers. Starting with a pediatrician sort of feels the safest. A lot of pediatrician offices do have connections to behavioral health specialists, social workers, councilors, that they would be able to connect them to," says Kendall.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated by police.
Tomorrow morning, grief councilors will be back at Chicopee Comp from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
