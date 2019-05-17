CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Comp is sitting comfortably at the top of the Pioneer League in girls tennis with a perfect season so far.
The saying goes, 'there’s no such thing as perfect', but for the girl's tennis team at Chicopee Comp, their record says otherwise.
“We are currently undefeated,” Anthony Couture, head coach of the Chicopee Comp girl's tennis team, tells us.
Six clean sheets, including the opener and twice against Holyoke.
Belchertown, Northampton, and Minnechaug are really the only schools that pose a threat in their division.
While they have championship goals..
“I want to have a banner. I want to be Western Mass champs,” stated senior Aliza McLeish.
They know one school could stand in the way.
“We hope to give Longmeadow a run for their money in the western Mass finals," continued Couture.
“Longmeadow, they're good, but we're ready,” says McLeish.
The Chicopee Comp tennis team is confident their record will remain unblemished, much different from their outlook just a few years ago.
“We started this four years ago. Before they got here, we won nine matches in four years. Now, they have put together a thirteen-win season two years ago. Last year, they made it to the playoffs again," stated Couture.
“It's been really special for us. Our freshman year, we barely played any games with the seniors that we have now,” senior Sydney Demers tells us.
“Sophomore year, we were in a lower league, had to work our way up. Now, we play in a higher division with better opponents,” said McLeish.
Speaking with Western Mass News, Coach Couture credits his players' chemistry and mental toughness for this stretch of success.
The players, on the other hand, credit their coach, past experiences, and the way they approach the game.
“Most of us play other sports. I play basketball. We play big games. We've been to the finals, so it's easy for us to stay tough,” says Couture.
“We’re a unique team. Most of the time, we play tennis just to have fun, but, once we win, it’s an added bonus,” added Demers.
Now, it’s a matter of battling the rain and, perhaps, Longmeadow, but, for this undefeated team, it’s just another net they need to clear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.