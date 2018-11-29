CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Tuesday, we told you about a crackdown on vaping at Chicopee Comprehensive High School.
Earlier this week, an email was sent out to students that the school was looking to monitor the bathrooms to prevent tobacco use on-campus.
Since then, the school has backed off the bathrooms and is trying another approach.
Back in October, a smoke alarm tripped in a boys bathroom after a student was vaping.
The incident caused an evacuation and about 30 minutes of missed class time, so the school decided to start a conversation with their students about the use of vaporizers, Juuls, and e-cigarettes.
An assistant principal told students Monday that they would monitor bathrooms during the day, but Principal Derek Morrison said that they decided to go in a different direction.
This week, the school resource officer has been issuing $100 fines when a student is caught with a tobacco device.
"$100 fine is a large fine. No matter what time of year, no matter what bank account you have, that's a lot of money. It preaches to that it just can't be tolerated in schools," Morrison noted.
Multiple students have been cited, including one today.
Morrison told Western Mass News that of the 1,400 students at Comp, roughly two percent use vapes, Juuls, or e-cigarettes and he said that the 98 percent that don't use them are in favor of the no-nonsense fines.
"We are proud of our students. They are phenomenal. I wouldn't trade them for anyone. They are respectful, they are cordial and compliant. They understand what we are trying to do," Morrison added.
Morrison said that going forward, they are going to try and provide more education to parents about what vapes and Juuls are and the health concerns that come with them.
"We are going to start putting things on our website, just information sharing with students, with parents, in one place where they can get it and that it's trusted," Morrison explained.
Morrison said that this is a topic among principals all over the country. They are trying to figure out how to keep the kids safe and not using these products at all, especially on school grounds.
