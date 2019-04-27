CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In lacrosse, one way to see how dominant a player has been is to look at the number of points they're responsible for, their combined goals or assists.
At Chicopee Comp, they have a player who recently crossed the century mark, now over 100 career points.
A massive feat, but as Western Mass News found out, Griffin LaRochelle is far from done.
Griffin LaRochelle is just a Junior at Chicopee Comp…
"I will literally play with anyone. I just love playing the game."
("You'd play with me?" Reporter Taylor Jacobs asks)
"Yeah, I just want to play lacrosse. That's it," Griffin responds.
But even in that limited time he's accomplished something few in the lacrosse community have: Eclipse 100 career points.
"I knew, I just knew. When you shoot, I just knew it was going in," he tells us.
Congressman Richard Neal even sending Griffin a letter of congratulations.
Having first picked up a lacrosse stick in the 2nd grade, Griffin says this is a milestone he never thought he'd reach.
"I had no idea what I was doing, just through the years you find out. This is my 10th year playing, where I just have so much joy playing it," he tells Western Mass News.
His coaches and teammates vital to his success but also his family, who film each of his games, so he can relive moments like this.
"I have to thank my mom specifically, there have been times after my practices she's waited for me in the rain just so I could go and shoot around at practice afterwards."
His brother Landon, also on the team, keeps him going.
("Who's better?" Taylor asks.)
"Well I play attack, he plays middy. Two different positions," Griffin explains.
...Staying humble even when he's setting milestones, and he tells Western Mass News he's not done yet.
"I want to beat records..."
But more important than records, is the team.
"We're looking forward to win our league this year, possibly win western Mass. That's always the end goal, every year," Griffin notes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.