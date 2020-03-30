CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Since the coronavirus outbreak, it's grab-and-go style breakfast and lunches at Chicopee Comprehensive High School, but with a new twist.
Western Mass News spoke with Chicopee Comp Principal Derek Morrison.
"Instead of going Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, now, we’re changing it up a little bit kind of double bagging some things and making sure the students still have their meals," Morrison said.
The district was originally giving out bagged breakfast and lunch each weekday, but now the meals are only available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with two breakfasts and two lunches each...to cover the meals for each day.
The principal said the district wanted to limit the amount of staff bagging the meals for social distancing - while still being able to provide for every student in the city.
"We are noticing our numbers rising kind of every day to give you an idea I came in this morning and it was 8 am and there were already cars lined up we were talking about 20 served by 815," Morrison explained.
Western Mass News checked in with the food service director for Chicopee Public Schools over the phone.
Melanie Wilk said this is a completely different type of food service that has never been done before.
"We have two production kitchens one at each of our high schools they are assembling all the lunches bagging all the fruits and vegetables that need individual bagging putting everything into the paper lunch bags," Wilk explained.
She said that the district was giving out about 6,000 breakfasts and lunches the first week they started and she estimated by the end of this week alone they will give out 40,000 meals.
Wilk said she is grateful for all the hard work the staff has put in while staying safe and Chicopee families are too.
"The families have been incredibly grateful and so happy that we are providing this even though that schools are closed we are providing the kids with two meals a day," Wilk explained.
School is supposed to start again on May 4.
The school district said they plan to serve meals at least until then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.