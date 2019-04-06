CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee Comp senior has just signed his commitment letter to compete in Division I track and field at the University of Rhode Island.
It's a goal Devin Donahue has been working towards for many years.
"It's something that," Donahue tells us. "You dream about when you're younger and you work towards it, but you're not really sure it's going to come to fruition."
Devin has signed as a decathlete, meaning he competes in ten different events, such as sprinting, throwing, hurdling, and jumping, something he didn't always see himself doing.
"Starting out as a thrower," continued Donahue. "I did only shot put as a freshman, and, coming into more athletic events, like hurdles and sprints, it's been unreal."
He says his constant need to get better has developed him into the athlete he is today.
"I think I have a," stated Donahue. "Deep love of self-improvement. I can work hard every day and see that come to light in feasible numbers."
Comp Track and Field Head Coach Frank Park tells Western Mass News that Devin's aspirations to be the best and grow as an athlete has had an effect on teammates and coaches alike.
"He drives me to get better, and," says Coach Park. "To see a potential in kids even more. When he first started, I didn't know what he was going to become. They are very excited for him. They look up to him so much that now it's pushing them to get better."
While his coach says there has been many memorable moments during his career, signing Devin as his first Division I athlete has been one of the top.
"It's not every day that," continued Coach Park. "You come across an athlete like him, so I do cherish him very much."
Though Devin may be continuing his athletic career individually, he credits his success to the support he's received from those around him.
"I'm so happy that," added Donahue. "I've had the support here with my coaches and the high school. People see track as an individual sport, but you need to get the best performances out of everyone, so you have to be able to motivate them, because it is a team sport at the end."
