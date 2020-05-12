CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- It's been a big day for high school seniors in Chicopee while being given caps and gowns.
Chicopee Comprehensive High School seniors have been waiting for this moment for weeks.
Cars were lined up starting on Montgomery Street and they went all the way around the high school as seniors took part in a reverse parade picking up their caps and gowns.
Seniors were sitting on top of their cars cheering each other on.
While this was exciting for the students, some still wished for a more traditional send-off.
“I wish we were able to walk the right way,” graduating senior Syarra Serrano said. “Yeah we did it, but for everyone to see. Not our teachers, but our parents and staff.”
“I always talk to them online about not worrying about how much they’ve lost, but how much they learned and how much they left behind for our school,” said Principal Derek Morrison. “They left a legacy here, and it’s fantastic to see them happy.”
Earlier Tuesday, Chicopee High School held a ceremony for seniors.
Each graduate got to walk across the football field, take a picture with their family, and get the case for their diplomas.
This is all for the virtual ceremony that takes place in June.
“Certainly wasn’t what I was expecting since I saw last year’s and the year before that,” graduating senior Alex Niedermeier said. “Definitely happy that it happened.”
“You want to see them all go across the stage and they did it so quick we didn’t even get to hoot and holler,” said Tammy Niedermeier, his mother. “It’s a little different, but he’s done. That’s the biggest thing. He finished.”
Now Chicopee Comprehensive High School plans to prerecord their seniors walking across stage next, and their virtual ceremony is also in June.
