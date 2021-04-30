CHICOPEE, MA(WGGB/WSHM)-- There's a push in Chicopee to stop illegal dirt bike riders from racing in the streets of western Mass.
We spoke with City Councilor Bill Courchesne. He told Western Mass News he received many complaints about illegal dirt bikers riding at dangerous speeds on the streets of Chicopee. People who live in Chicopee weighed in on their experience.
“I just wish that it would stop,” Chicopee resident Michael Lebert said.
A thought many Chicopee residents have after hearing illegal dirt bikes driving through their neighborhood.
It's a problem for several communities here in western Mass, including neighboring Springfield, where police recently increased their efforts to crack down on the issue.
Courchesne also wants his city to get tougher on getting the bikes and their riders off the roads.
“If we are holding on to those bikes until their court date, which could be months or years, that might make people think twice about wanting to give up their ride for foolish acts,” Courchesne said.
Courchesne is urging residents to call the police whenever they see these dirt bikers and wants the city to build a database with this information to help clean up the streets.
It's a sentiment shared by many.
“Like I get it, they want to have fun. Go out in the streets and have some fun. But there’s like a safe place where they can do it,” Chicopee resident Talisha Santiago said.
“I don’t like the recklessness of the driving. They’re endangering our families that are driving on the streets,” Lebert said.
The safety concerns are a big thing for Santiago. Specifically, when illegal dirt bikers weave through traffic.
“Sometimes they’re just unsafe. They cut in front of you. And they just do ridiculous things that make it unsafe," Santiago said.
We asked you on our Western Mass News poll if you want illegal dirt bikes off the street in Chicopee.
96 percent of you say yes, they’re loud, and I’m tired of it.
0 percent say it doesn’t bother me.
4 percent say no, the city should focus on other issues.
The City Council's Public Safety Committee is holding a public meeting on May 19 for people to express their concerns about illegal dirt bikes in Chicopee. Police will be there too.
