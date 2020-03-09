CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee father is speaking out after two of his son's dirt bikes were stolen over the weekend.
Bruce Rivest tells us his garage on State Street was broken into Saturday night.
Rivest told Western Mass News that two windows were smashed open. He believes whoever did it was able to unlock the garage from the handle inside and then steal the dirt bikes belonging to his 12 year old son.
He said he’s not resting until he finds the bikes and he has a message for whoever took them.
“I’d like to say there’s that a lot of people looking for you right now. I have a lot of members in the biker community, which is second to none anywhere. The biker community in western Mass. is just amazing. We’ve got so much support, so many people talking about it on Facebook, so many people keeping their eyes out. We’re hoping to get these bikes back," Rivest added.
Rivest is offering a reward for the arrest of those involved and the return of his son's bikes.
Chicopee Police told us three bikes were stolen in a separate case last week.
Both incidents are under investigation.
