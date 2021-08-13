SPRINGFIELD, MA--The meeting of the Chicopee school committee this week ended with a more of a "to be continued" when it comes to their decision on mask-wearing in schools.
There will be a special meeting of the committee this coming Wednesday, where school officials told us they expect to have an answer for parents.
"I think it is a benefit, that we were able to prolong it another week to watch the numbers," said Doulgas Girouard of the school committee.
Girouard told Western Mass News that officials in the Chicopee district are watching COVID-19 closely, gathering one more week of data before deciding on either mandate masks in class or leave it up to choice.
Based on the comments from our story online about Chicopee's upcoming decision, people are split on the issue.But Girouard said parents on one side have been more vocal in reaching out to him.
"For one reason or another, they feel strongly about, most of them are about the kids not wearing masks, some of the younger students. In the end, none of us are doctors and we have to listen to our medical team," he said.
The tension isn't limited to Chicopee. Tackling COVID-19 in schools has resulted in heated exchanges at school board meetings around the country, like Virginia.
In Broward County Florida, officials said four educators died within a 24-hour period from COVID-19 complications. The district voted earlier in the week to maintain a mask mandate.
Massachusetts is in a much different place than Florida, but the president of the Chicopee education association explains why the issue is so emotional.
"As educators and as families, we saw our kids not do as well and that’s not what we want. On the same token, this is the scariest health issue of my lifetime. So those two things are so drastically different and on opposite ends of the spectrum happening at the same time," said Laura Demakis, president of the Chicopee Education Association.
Demakis told Western Mass News the union had hundreds of members who have differing opinions on masks in schools. She said in situations like this, the CEA turns to medical professionals' guidance at the time, which right now, leans towards masks for everyone.
"The fact that the nursing supervisor and the Board of Health director are on the same page, the fact that the MTA is on the same page. All those things helped lead us to this position at this moment in time," said Demakis.
