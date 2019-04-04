CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Recreational marijuana sales will soon be underway in Hampden County.
On Thursday, the Mass. Cannabis Control Commission approved a final retail license for Mass. Alternative Care in Chicopee.
The facility began as a medical marijuana dispensary in September 2018.
"We currently serve our medical patients with high quality cannabis therapies and look forward to providing the residents of Chicopee and the rest of Hampden County age 21+ with legal access to recreational cannabis in the near future," said Kevin Collins with Mass. Alternative Care.
A start date for recreational sales at Mass. Alternative Care has not yet been announced.
