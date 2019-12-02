CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The roads have been a major problem for anyone traveling.
Western Mass News spoke with a local DPW to see how they have been handling the snow.
Department of Public Work crews in western Mass has been hard at work.
Making sure the roads are safe as the snow covers the roads.
Western Mass News spoke with the DPW Superintendent, Elizabette Boelho in Chicopee.
Boelho said her crews have been out since Sunday.
"We started yesterday late morning with putting salt down before the snow came and as the snow began to accumulate we called in our plows probably around 11 o'clock last night," Boelho said.
And they will continue to keep a close eye on the road conditions.
"We are outputting more salt down to help melt some of it down before we get more," Boelho explained.
The DPW will start to plow again once the snow accumulates.
"We wait till there is about anywhere between two to three inches on the ground before we start," Boelho said.
MassDOT is also handling the highways.
Governor Charlie Baker addressed the state Monday night.
"We are still urging the driver to take caution if they have to go out," Gov. Baker said.
Confirming several hundred crews will clear the roads till tomorrow morning.
"Today the mass dot deployed about 2,700 pieces of equipment to respond to this weather storm and expects to deploy the same number throughout the night and into the morning," Gov. Baker explained.
The Chicopee DPW said if you have any issues with the road you live on, just go ahead and give them a call.
