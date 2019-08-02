CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Chicopee is recovering from storm clean-up efforts by paying it forward.
The city was hit with a strong storm on Wednesday, and, now that the damage is under control, workers are heading to Cape Cod to help with tornado clean-up.
"It's usually traumatic when you see what a storm can do," Chicopee Tree Warden Chris Scott tells us.
Violent weather was the trend last month in Massachusetts, with numerous strong storms rocking communities.
Tornadoes ripped through Cape Cod on July 23, and now, a week and a half later, the clean-up is still far from over.
The city of Chicopee has also been victim to a strong storm that hit on Wednesday, but their DPW crews aren't staying in town much longer.
They're heading to Cape Cod to help clean-up damage.
"Someday, Chicopee might need that help, so, if we can pay it forward in a time of need and we can get some help back, it's good karma," says Scott.
Chris Scott says that, of his six-man department, four workers are being sent to the Cape.
He says his crew is bringing a few trucks, but there's one truck they are sure they won't leave without.
It's equipped with a grapple that picks up brush and logs, and transports them.
"It makes the job a lot easier for everybody, and faster, safer as well," stated Scott.
Scott tells Western Mass News that his crew spent the last two days working tirelessly in Chicopee to clean up the storm damage.
"All residential issues that have been called in and that we've found are cleaned up," said Scott.
He says, with his town taken care of, his department can use their equipment and lend a hand to the Cape.
"I think we'd be able to help out a lot, whatever they need us to do," added Scott.
Now that clean-up is finished in Chicopee, workers will be heading to the Cape on Tuesday and Wednesday to assist in the tornado cleanup there.
