CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News checked in with the Chicopee Department of Public Works to see how they’re clearing off the roads for Wednesday’s morning commute.
The Assistant DPW Director John Beaulieu said that they have crews working now into the overnight hours.
They said slick ice spots are something they're specifically targeting, and they have their team out already putting salt on the roads.
The parking ban in Chicopee is in place from Tuesday night until 8 a.m. Wednesday, so the plows can clear snow and continue to put heavy salt down hour by hour.
But what could potentially be a concern is the snow during the overnight hours, which the Chicopee DPW is working to stay on top of.
“They’re out there for the second time. They’ll probably come back, get a little rest, and if we need to go out and plow, they’ll go out and plow,” Beaulieu said. “I was told about 2 a.m. it’s looking like there may be a 75 percent chance that we’re going to get a little heavy stuff. But it’s 10 guys, seven sanders, and they’ve been out all day doing the pre-treatment which we find here in Chicopee really works.”
The DPW also plans to continue to ensure there are no slick spots Wednesday morning by putting another layer of salt down.
The Chicopee DPW also said residents have 48 hours after they’re done plowing to clean off sidewalks, otherwise, it could result in a fine.
