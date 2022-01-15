CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Chicopee Department of Public Works is gearing up for the snow approaching our area.
Western Mass News checked in to see how COVID has impacted DPW staffing.
The bitter cold start to the weekend prompted the Chicopee Public Works Department to salt the roads on Friday.
“But not the entire city like we would do for an advance of a snowfall,” Chicopee DPW’s superintendent Elizabette Batista told us. “You don't want to put it out too soon when cars drive over the road. Iit migrates to the gutter line and then it is not effective.”
With all attention on the approaching snow Batista told Western Mass News that they are closely monitoring the weather conditions and about 8 trucks will be out salting the roads on Sunday.
“Late afternoon, early evening crews will be out putting salt down prior to snowfall. This helps us when we are plowing,” Batista explained.
She said that in total, about 50 plow trucks are on standby for Monday, but there is concern amid a surge in COVID cases across our area.
“Obviously with COVID, it’s been hitting us a bit,” said Batista. “It depends on who can come in.”
However, she does not anticipate being down a significant number of staff members.
“We’re fortunate that in general, DPW workers have been staying pretty healthy and very little impact on our operations,” Batista told us.
Meanwhile, she wanted to remind everyone to keep a close eye on parking bans.
“Make sure that if you live in an area where you would be impacted by a parking ban, really look to see to make sure you are not parked in a location where you may be subjected to be towed,” Batista said.
