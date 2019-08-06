Chicopee Electric Light issues warning of ongoing scam calls.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A warning has been issued by Chicopee Electric Light officials following recent reports of scam calls.
According to Chicopee Electric Light, they have received several reports from not only residents, but businesses as well about a call from an alleged Chicopee Electric Light representative.
Officials stated that the alleged representative threatens to turn off the resident's or business's power if they are not paid immediately.
Chicopee Electric Light would like to remind the public that they would never contact their customers via phone call to shut off their power, request credit card information, or demand payment.
Those who do receive a call from these alleged Chicopee Electric Light representatives are advised to not divulge any personal information and to simply hang up the phone.
